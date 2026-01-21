Attack on Titan The Last Attack Anime Film Ranks #9, Chainsaw Man Anime Film at #10

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

, a compilation of, ranked at #9 in its second weekend of revival screenings. The film earned 55,535,400 yen (about US$351,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,760,815,040 yen (about US$11.15 million)

The film originally opened in November 2024 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It ranked at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.



Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, is back in the top 10 at #10 in its 18th weekend. The film earned 44,588,200 yen (about US$282,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 10,371,567,300 yen (about US$65.67 million).

The official X/Twitter account for the anime franchise revealed on December 30 that the film has sold 6.55 million tickets and has surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$63.7 million), after 103 days in theaters.

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.

The Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film, screening as part of the "Monthly Eva: Evangelion 30th Movie Fest. 2025-2026" revival screenings of the Evangelion franchise 's six films, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, left the top 10 in its 27th weekend.

The 4K remaster of Satoshi Kon 's Paprika anime film stayed at #1 in its third week in the mini theater rankings. Ensemble Stars! Dream Live 9th Tour 'Trapezium #Orion' ranked at #5 in the mini theater rankings.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC