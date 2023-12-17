Chainsaw Man Anime Gets 'Reze Arc' Film

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed that the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will get an anime film adapting the "Reze-hen" (Reze Arc) of the manga. Reina Ueda plays Reze. The film is titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Image via Chainsaw Man franchise's Twitter account ©藤本タツキ/集英社・MAPPA

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The anime has been nominated for The Saturn Awards in the Best Animated Television Series or Special category.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for the last three years.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September to October.