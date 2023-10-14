Chainsaw Man Manga Wins Best Manga Harvey Award for 3rd Straight Year

ANN's coverage of New York Comic Con 2023 sponsored by Ize Press!

© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and sequential art, announced the award winners for this year's awards at New York Comic Con on Friday.'swon the award for Best Manga.

Chainsaw Man competed against: Wataru Nadatani 's Cat + Gamer ( Dark Horse ), Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Goodbye, Eri ( Viz Media ), Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey (First Second), and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ( Viz Media ).

Apple TV+ 's Drops of God , the new internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, received a nomination in the Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel category. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won the award.

This was the third year in a row in which Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY garnered nominations. Chainsaw Man won the award the last two years consecutively.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

Source: The Beat (Samantha Puc)