Harvey Awards Nominate Blood on The Tracks, Blue Lock, Cat + Gamer, Chainsaw Man, Red Flowers, Spy x Family

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and sequential art , announced the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. The nominees for the Best Manga category are:

This is the second year in a row in which Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY garnered nominations.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020. Chainsaw Man won the award last year with Rumiko Takahashi being inducted into The Harvey Awards' Hall of Fame.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

The Harvey Awards will announce the winners at the New York Comic Con, which will take place from October 6-9.

Source: Harvey Awards' account