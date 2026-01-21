The World Is Dancing Manga Gets TV Anime This Summer

Shochiku announced in a video on Wednesday that Kazuto Mihara 's The World Is Dancing manga is getting a television anime adaptation this summer. The announcement also revealed the anime's teaser visual, main staff, and Yumiri Hanamori as the protagonist Oniyasha.

The below teaser visual is drawn by character designer Keigo Sasaki , and features calligraphy by Satoshi Nemoto.

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Mihara also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( Shōnen Hollywood , The Great Passage , Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering.

Shochiku describes the story:

In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.

Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.

Source: Press release