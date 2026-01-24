News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 12-18
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch 2 debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|31,372
|31,372
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|17,639
|2,778,889
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|9,990
|1,587,653
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,047
|8,343,109
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|8,560
|1,065,074
|6
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|8,415
|249,798
|7
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|8,070
|302,212
|8
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|7,942
|480,491
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,465
|4,133,500
|10
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|4,966
|465,146
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,292
|6,531,791
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|3,700
|1,472,841
|13
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,537
|153,030
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,339
|5,869,532
|15
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|2,856
|164,292
|16
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,753
|1,689,585
|17
|NSw
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,555
|1,472,258
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|2,136
|147,638
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|2,129
|328,046
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|1,885
|4,509,910
Source: Famitsu