Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 12-18

Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch 2 debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 31,372 31,372
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 17,639 2,778,889
3NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 9,990 1,587,653
4NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,047 8,343,109
5NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 8,560 1,065,074
6NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 8,415 249,798
7NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 8,070 302,212
8NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 7,942 480,491
9NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,465 4,133,500
10NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 4,966 465,146
11NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,292 6,531,791
12NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 3,700 1,472,841
13NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,537 153,030
14NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,339 5,869,532
15NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 2,856 164,292
16NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,753 1,689,585
17NSwClubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,555 1,472,258
18NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 2,136 147,638
19NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 2,129 328,046
20NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 1,885 4,509,910

Source: Famitsu

