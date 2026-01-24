Terror Man Animated Series Debuts in Korea on January 29

Series follows high school student cursed with ability to foresee disasters

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

TVING, a Korean streaming platform, announced earlier this month it will exclusively release the animated series Terror Man on January 29, drawing attention as a major step in expanding webtoon-based adult animation.

Based on the webtoon that launched YLAB 's Superstring Universe, Terror Man follows Jungwoo, a high school student cursed with the ability to foresee disasters, who becomes a terrorist to save lives while uncovering a vast conspiracy. The original series is widely regarded as the starting point of the interconnected Superstring hero franchise, now marking its 10th anniversary.

The animated adaptation is directed by Sang-yong Eom with character animation led by Takahiro Umehara of Netflix 's Pluto . Studio Bazooka and DR Movie are producing the animated adaptation. The voice cast for the animated series includes Kyung-Tae Lee , Sang-hyun Eom, and Kyu-hyuk Shim.

Producer Jong-hyuk Lee of Studio Bazooka emphasized that the series goes beyond a typical superhero story, focusing on the moral conflict of an ordinary person making extreme choices. He also noted that the project aims to prove that adult-oriented webtoon animations can succeed on streaming platforms.

Currently, there is no official digital English version of the webtoon available. Ablaze Publishing is however releasing the print version of the series in English.

Source: MBC (Seung-hoon Baek)