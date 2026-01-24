itz's Contrast Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Series in March

Series stars Haruhi Iuchi, Haruse Akune

Fuji TV 's FOD (Fuji on Demand) service announced on Saturday that itz's Contrast boys-love manga is getting a live-action series adaptation that will debut on March 13 at 8:00 p.m. The show will have eight total episodes and all episodes will be available at once.

The show will star Haruhi Iuchi as Kanata Aoyama and Haruse Akune as Akira Senkawa.

Image via FOD's X/Twitter account © itz／プランタン出版 © フジテレビジョン

Miki Tomita is serving as both director and scriptwriter. Yoshika Nakayama is also directing the series, and Kana Yamada is also writing the script. Yūya Mori is composing the music.

Reaction the Buttha will perform the show's ending theme song "Prism."

Image via Amazon © itz, Printemps Publishing, Seven Seas Entertainment

Kanata is a handsome young man who can't help but be the center of attention, even when his mind is miles away. Akira is the perfect student who barely talks to anyone. They don't know each other's classes or even their names, but they can't forget each other's faces. One day, these two happen to meet on a stairwell near the rooftop. From then on, that roof becomes their secret rendezvous spot. Slowly they discover that while they might be very different on the outside, they both have feelings for each other. Is this a case of opposites attract, or are the differences too great for them to ever truly connect?

released the manga in English and it describes the series:

Seven Seas released the manga's one compiled volume on July 15.

The manga ran in Printemps Publishing 's Canna magazine, and Printemps Publishing released the manga in Japan in one volume in September 2021.



Sources: FOD's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie