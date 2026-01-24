How would you rate episode 3 of

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ?

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium

It feels so refreshing to watch an episode about two young adults being giddy about being in love. Once reality sets in, you want to still be adult and professional about it, but you also want to just indulge in the lovey-dovey nature of it all. Seeing these two just get so flustered about wanting to follow through on more couple activities is sweet, but I love that the relationship doesn't feel totally innocent either. There's a cute atmosphere but it still feels very adult and intimate. The closest this episode gets to sexual is with the panty gag in the first half of the episode but it didn't feel uncomfortably awkward. The pacing was quick and the reactions felt natural.

I like that the theme of this episode is being conscious of others. Tounome and Yakou are self-conscious of each other as a couple now. Tounome is aware of Yakou's desire to get involved in conversations about sight like with the green suit while Yakou is conscious about the conversations that make Tounome happy. Plus, now everyone is fully aware of these two as a couple and it's really funny seeing some be cautious while others are fully into it.

The show hits this good balance of showcasing how Tounome and Yakou are impatient to be a couple, even though it has only been a week, but what they're craving is arguably very simple. They want to share tea together, they want to use each other's first name and they want to take care of each other. It's funny that the show is called The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife because I wanted to yell at the screen “JUST GET MARRIED ALREADY!” I honestly think Kikira might be my self insert because I related to him super hard at the end with my soul when he said that Tounome and Yakou were so bad at hiding the fact that they're together. I have been that friend to so many people…and I have been in the reverse of that exact situation as well.

Speaking of Kikira, it's nice to see that he's just as no-nonsense with his husband as he is with his work. The grumpy guy who cares is such a hard archetype to get right, yet this show nails it in just one episode. I love getting more glimpses into the lives of these characters. No one's introduction is made super important because the appeal of the show isn't in the big story moments, it's in the casual interactions. Yakou's mom of all people makes a debut in this episode, but her best moment was walking in on Tounome feeding Yakou while she was sick. I think that scene perfectly sums up the entire show and I can't wait to get more scenes like that.

Rating:

Twitch

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.