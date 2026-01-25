News
Pierrot's Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly Anime Casts Takako Ohta, Yū Mizushima
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Additionally, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that, to commemorate the release of Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily, it will release anniversary box sets for four of Pierrot's previous magical girl series:
- Magical Angel Creamy Mami 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on April 29
- Magical Fairy Persia 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on June 24
- Magical Star Magical Emi 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on August 26
- Magical Idol Pastel Yumi 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on October 28
Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily will debut in April. Bandai Namco Filmworks will host two premiere screenings on March 15 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.
The anime will star:
- May Tachibana as Fū Nonoyama/Lily Konpeto (idol form)
- Nao Ojika as Rui Nonoyama/Lulu Mashū (idol form)
- Hiroki Nanami as Uguisu
- Ai Kayano as Azuki
- Fūka Izumi as Tōko Kandachi
- Fū Hirohara as Sena Aozono
- Hikaru Yaotome as Miitaa
- Kōhei Amasaki as Shōta Seo
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Hisashi Kadoya
- Tomokazu Sugita as Yasuo Kandachi
Shintarō Dōge (Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot, and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara (Blue Box, 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori (Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki (My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama (Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS-) are designing the characters.
The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.
Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).
Source: Press release