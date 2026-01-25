Pierrot's Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly Anime Casts Takako Ohta, Yū Mizushima

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

Creamy Mami

Bandai Namco Filmworks

announced two more cast members for(Magical Sisters Lulutto Lily), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with, on Sunday.and, who voiced Yū Morisawa /and Toshio Ohtomo respectively in theanime franchise, will appear in the anime as guest cast.did not reveal their roles.

Additionally, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that, to commemorate the release of Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily , it will release anniversary box sets for four of Pierrot 's previous magical girl series:

Magical Angel Creamy Mami 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on April 29

40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on April 29 Magical Fairy Persia 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on June 24

40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on June 24 Magical Star Magical Emi 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on August 26

40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on August 26 Magical Idol Pastel Yumi 40th Anniversary Blu-ray BOX on October 28

Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily will debut in April. Bandai Namco Filmworks will host two premiere screenings on March 15 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.

The anime will star:

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.

Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot , including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

Source: Press release