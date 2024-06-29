Studio Pierrot Announces Production on New Magical Girl TV Anime

Anime announced on 40th anniversary of broadcast of final episode of

Bandai Namco Filmworks and anime studio Pierrot revealed on Saturday that Pierrot is producing a new as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series. The below announcement video previews the previous five magical girl television anime from the studio.

The below illustration for the new anime reads, "I want you to sing it again."

Pierrot has also opened an X/Twitter account and a website for its magical girl anime franchise.

Pierrot made the announcement on the 40th anniversary of the broadcast of the final episode of its first magical girl anime series, Magical Angel Creamy Mami .

Magical Angel Creamy Mami aired for 52 episodes in 1983 to 1984. Magical Fairy Persia then aired for 48 episodes in 1984 and 1985. Magical Star Magical Emi aired for 38 episodes in 1985 and 1986, Magical Idol Pastel Yumi aired for 25 episodes in 1986, and Fancy Lala aired for 26 episodes in 1998.

Source: Press release





