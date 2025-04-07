Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Game Gets Manga Adaptation

Series to debut on May 2

The May issue of MAG Garden Corporation 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine revealed on Thursday Ena will launch a manga adaptation of Experience's Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II ( Shinigami: Shibito Magire ) game, the sequel to its Death Mark horror visual novel, in the magazine's June issue on May 2.

Image via Ena's X/Twitter account © Experience, Ena, MAG Garden Corporation

Image courtesy of Aksys Games © Aksys Games

In Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Kazuo Yashiki is back in H City to investigate supernatural occurrences at Konoehara Academy. As in previous games in the series, the developers have drawn on Japanese myths and folklore to create an immersive and nuanced tale of terror. Some old faces return to aid Yashiki in his quest, and a 2D side-scrolling mode offers a new way to explore locations. Be ready, for when a spirit does attack, crucial mistakes mean certain death. Solve the mysterious deaths with help from many of the original characters from the first game, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark.

Aksys Games released the game in February 2024 for5,Switch, and PC, and it describes the game:

The game was previously set to release for Switch, PS4, and Steam .

The "school legend spirits horror adventure" game launched in Japan for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in December 2023 after a delay.

The original Death Mark game launched in Japan in June 2017 for PlayStation Vita and then on PS4 in January 2018. Aksys Games released the game in English on PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in October 2018. Sprit Hunter: NG released in English for PS4, Switch, PS Vita, and PC in October 2019. The game launched in Japan on the PS Vita in Japan in September 2018, and shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2019.



Ena launched the Crime Game ~Hо̄ritsu no Nai Sekai~ (Crime Game: A World Without Laws) manga with Okushō on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2023.