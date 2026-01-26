The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Novels End Print Format in 15th Volume, Continue Digitally From 16th Volume

Writer: readers can either end story with 15th volume or continue reading from 16th volume

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of writer Kō Nigatsu and illustrator Sabamizore 's The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio ( Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote ) light novel series announced on Friday that the series will end in print format with its 15th volume, but the story will "quietly" continue digitally, starting on its 16th volume. Writer Nigatsu explained in a separate post that the final 15th print volume is a temporary stopping point, since the story could infinitely continue. Nigatsu added that readers can either end the story with the 15th volume or continue the story starting from the digital 16th volume. Nigatsu also stated that from the 16th volume onward, they want to continue writing indefinitely, for as long as there are readers who are reading the story.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker publishes Umemi Makimoto 's manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

Yumiko Sato works as a voice actress with a stage name "Yasumi". She hides that she is a "Gyaru", plays an innocent character in front of the audience.

She respects Yuhi Yugure, who is also a voice actress and a highschooler. Yuhi's popularity is on the rise, and she had even done a concert in front of her fans.

Yumiko is anxious...it's her second year as a voice actress, and she has to be famous in a year or else she will have to quit this job.

One day, she is offered to be a cohost to a weekly radio program with Yuhi Yugure. The director of the program is totally excited...just because he knew that they were classmates!

Yumiko couldn't be more surprised--to know that Yuhi Yugure was Chika Watanabe, a grim-looking girl in her class!

Nigatsu and Sabamizore launched the novel series in February 2020. Kadokawa shipped the 14th novel volume on January 9.

Makimoto launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020. The manga will end in its sixth compiled book volume that will ship on January 27.

