The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Manga Ends With 6th Volume

Final volume ships on January 27

Image via Amazon Japan © Umemi Makimoto, Kō Nigatsu, Sabamizore, Kadokawa

is listing the sixth volume of's manga adaptation of writerand illustrator's) light novel series as the final volume for the series. The volume ships on January 27.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Yumiko Sato works as a voice actress with a stage name "Yasumi". She hides that she is a "Gyaru", plays an innocent character in front of the audience. She respects Yuhi Yugure, who is also a voice actress and a highschooler. Yuhi's popularity is on the rise, and she had even done a concert in front of her fans. Yumiko is anxious...it's her second year as a voice actress, and she has to be famous in a year or else she will have to quit this job. One day, she is offered to be a cohost to a weekly radio program with Yuhi Yugure. The director of the program is totally excited...just because he knew that they were classmates! Yumiko couldn't be more surprised--to know that Yuhi Yugure was Chika Watanabe, a grim-looking girl in her class!

Makimoto launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020. Kadokawa shipped the fifth compiled book volume on May 27.

Nogatsu and Sabamizore launched the ongoing novel series in February 2020. Kadokawa will ship the 14th novel on January 9.

Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.