K Manga Adds Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None Manga

Manga adaptation debuted in October 2021

Kodansha 's K Manga service announced on Saturday that it has added Yonezou 's manga adaptation of storywriter Itsuki Togami and illustrator Yuri Kisaragi 's Yūsha Party o Oidasareta Kiyō Binbō ( Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None ) light novel series for release in English.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter © Kodansha, Yonezo, Itsuki Togami, Yuri Kisaragi

K MANGA describes the story:

Orun, a member of the Hero Party, is suddenly fired one day for incompetence, and his former comrades dub him a "jack-of-all-trades." The dispirited Orun starts working alone yet his secret ambition is to go from being a jack-of-all-trades...to a master of all. "

Yonezou launched the manga on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in October 2021. Kodansha shipped the 17th compiled book volume on December 9.

Togami launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021, and the story is ongoing. Kodansha publishes the novels in print and released the ninth volume on October 31.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will stream in advance on the Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on January 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST, before it airs on the Tokyo MX channel on January 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.