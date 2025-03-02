Yūsha Party o Oidasareta Kiyō Binbō Light Novels Get TV Anime

Fantasy series about jack of all trades being kicked out of party to star

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Monday that storywriter Itsuki Togami and illustrator Yuri Kisaragi 's Yūsha Party o Oidasareta Kiyō Binbō (The Jack of All Trades Was Kicked Out of the Hero's Party) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed the main cast and staff, a teaser visual, a teaser video, and celebration illustrations.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

Original character designer Yuri Kisaragi and manga illustrator Yonezou both drew illustrations to commemorate the announcement.

Celebration illustration from Yuri Kisaragi Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

Celebration illustration from Yonezou Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

The anime will star (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Takeo Ōtsuka as Orun Dula

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

Hina Tachibana as Sophia Clodel

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

Saori Ōnishi as Selma Clodel

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo , Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at "animation studio42." Masashi Suzuki ( Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox ) is overseeing the series scripts and Naoto Nakamura ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V , Date A Bullet ) is designing the characters.

The fantasy story centers on Orun, a swordsman who changed to a mage class for the sake of the "Hero's Party" that he belonged to. He even developed a unique style of magic to support the party. But Oliver, Orun's childhood friend and the leader of the party, kicked Orun out of the party due to a lack of ability. His party members mocked him for being a "jack of all trades but master of none" and the party already found his successor. Disappointed, he parts ways with the party and begins solo activities as an explorer. Orun's fate changes dramatically with new encounters, and in order to protect those who have become important to him, he aims to take his "jack of all trades" skills to become the "ultimate all-rounder."

Togami launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021, and the story is ongoing. Kodansha publishes the novels in print and released the eighth volume on December 2.

Yonezou launched the manga on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th volume on December 9.

The franchise has more than 3.8 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.