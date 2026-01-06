KPop Demon Hunters Takes Best Animated Fim at Critics Choice Awards

Soundtrack's “Golden” wins Best Song

Massively popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters took home Best Animated Film and Best Song during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The film beat out Arco, Elio, In Your Dreams, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, and Zootopia 2 for Best Animated Film. “Golden” took home Best Song over Ed Sheeran , John Mayer, and Blake Slatki's “Drive” from F1, Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson 's “I Lied to You” from Sinners, Daniel Blumberg's “Clothed by the Sun” from The Testament of Ann Lee, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner's “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, and Stephen Schwartz's “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good.

Image via www.instagram.com © Netflix

The 2025 Grammy Awards also nominated "Golden" in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories. KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack earned a nod in the Best Compilation Soundtrack category.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally with 300 million views. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office. Several trade news sources reported that Netflix and Sony are aiming to release a sequel in 2029.

Sources: KPop Demon Hunters Instagram account, Critics Choice Association, The Hollywood Reporter