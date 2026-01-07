Crunchyroll Holds 1-Day English-Dubbed Screening of Zombie Land Saga Anime Film on January 19

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will hold a one-day English-dubbed screening of the Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (Dream Galactic Paradise) anime film in the United States and Canada on January 19 as part of its " Crunchyroll Anime Nights" program. The film will not have a subtitled Japanese audio screening (the songs in the film will remain in Japanese with English subtitles). Crunchyroll is streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the film.

Crunchyroll describes the film:

Zombies × Idols × Saga — Seriously!? What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!? Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga's local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, "" ZOMBIE LAND SAGA ."" With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. And now, their stage expands to the movie theater - - everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience!!!!!!! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!!"

The film debuted on October 24, 2025 and ranked at #8 for its first weekend. The film earned 97,269,200 yen (about US$638,800) in its first three days. The film also screened in 4DX in Japan beginning on November 21.

The film features a returning cast. Daisuke Ono voices the new character Naomasa Amabuki.

Takafumi Ishida and Takeru Satō (both Zombie Land Saga episode directors) directed the film at MAPPA . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) wrote the screenplay. Fumihide Sai , Jinshichi Yamaguchi (both chief animation directors for Zombie Land Saga ), and Kasumi Fukagawa (character designer for Zombie Land Saga ) are credited as character designers. Yasuharu Takanashi returned to compose the music. Yuriko Waki returned as an animation producer.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the sequel as it aired in Japan. Funimation began streaming an English dub in July 2021.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo in September 2020 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 in Tokyo with seven performances.

The anime inspired its first side story manga titled Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie by character designer Kasumi Fukagawa . The manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in May 2021. The series ended with its third compiled book volume in December 2022.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)