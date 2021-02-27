Zombie Land Saga Revenge Anime Reveals Theme Song Info, April 8 Premiere

Franchouchou idols return for both opening, ending songs

The " Zombie Land Saga Live ~Franchouchou Live of the Dead 'R (Revenge)'~" event announced information on the theme songs and the April 8 premiere for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel project on Saturday. The in-story idol group Franchouchou is singing both the opening theme song "Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure" (O Saga, Cry With Me) and the ending theme song "Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o" (Spending The Days With a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home). The songs will debut on CD on May 19, and the Blu-ray Disc release of Saturday's event will go on sale on May 28.

The anime will premiere first on the Amazon Prime Video service in Japan on April 8 at 11:15 p.m. It will then debut on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , Sun TV , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Saga TV , and BS11 television channels, as well as on the Abema service in Japan.

The anime will have the following returning main cast and staff members:

In addition, Ai Kuroiwa is directing the 3D CG, and Momoko Mifune is the compositing director of photography. Yasuharu Takanashi and Funta7 are composing the music at Avex Pictures .

Crunchyroll will stream the sequel as it airs in Japan.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo on September 5-6 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March in Tokyo with seven performances.