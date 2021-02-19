Crunchyroll announced on Friday during its Fifth Annual Anime Awards that it will stream:

Funimation also confirmed on Friday that it will stream Zombie Land Saga Revenge with an English dub .

The official website for the Tokyo Revengers franchise announced the anime addaptation on June 12. The anime will premiere in April 2021.

The company released new key art for the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from.

The anime stars:

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta. ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto ( Basilisk , Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Ken Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha Comics published the 20th volume digitally in English on February 9.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan on October 9 but will now open in July 2021. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film.

The company released new key art for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge anime.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

From throughout the ages, a group of legendary girls have become zombie idols to save Saga Prefecture. It's the return of the cutting-edge zombie idol anime! One day, Minamoto Sakura lost her life in an unfortunate accident. Then, ten years later… After Sakura wakes up in a strange mansion, mysterious idol producer Minami Kotaro tells her that she will be joining a group of legendary girls to form an idol unit. The seven girls are charged with a quest to save the fading Saga Prefecture and adopt the group name Franchouchou. After overcoming the difficulties stemming from their different ages and different periods of history, their undead zombie bodies allow them to defy expectations of what idols can be. During the final winter of the Heisei era they performed their first featured concert at Karatsu's Furusato Exhibition Hall, Arpino, taking another step towards becoming a legend. Now, in the modern Reiwa Era… The curtain rises on a new chapter in the story of Franchouchou, as they march towards a bright future full of hope. "

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

Munehisa Sakai ( One Piece Film Strong World , Suite Precure , Sailor Moon Crystal ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Kakegurui , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scripts) was in charge of series composition. Kasumi Fukagawa ( Persona 3 the Movie #1 Spring of Birth assistant animation director) designed the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo on September 5-6 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March in Tokyo with seven performances.

The I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 10 at 9:00 p.m., and then it will run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 10:00 p.m.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

An at-home comedy about a powerful girl who doesn't work too hard!(⋈◍ ˃ᴗ˂ ◍)。✧♡ After dying of overwork in the real world, I'm reincarnated as an immortal witch, and I spend 300 years enjoying a relaxing life. At some point, though, I end up at level 99! All those years spent killing slimes to make the money to pay the bills gave me a ton of experience points… Rumors of the level 99 witch spread, and soon I'm up to my ears in curious adventurers, duelist dragons, and even a monster girl calling me her mom! “This isn't a dojo, so don't come here to fight me…!” I've never been on an adventure, but I'm the strongest in the world… What's going to happen to my relaxing life?!

As previously announced, the ongoing drama CD adaptation's cast members will reprise their roles for the anime:

Aoi Yūki as Azusa

as Azusa Kaede Hondo as Laika, the red dragon who becomes Azusa's apprentice

as Laika, the red dragon who becomes Azusa's apprentice Sayaka Senbongi as Falfa, the older of the slime spirit sisters

as Falfa, the older of the slime spirit sisters Minami Tanaka as Shalsha, the younger of the slime spirit sisters

as Shalsha, the younger of the slime spirit sisters Sayaka Harada as Halkara, the elf medicine maker

as Halkara, the elf medicine maker Manami Numakura as Beelzebub, a high-level demon

as Beelzebub, a high-level demon Azumi Waki as Fratorte, the blue dragon girl

as Fratorte, the blue dragon girl Riho Sugiyama as Rosary, a ghost girl

Nobukage Kimura (episode director for tsuritama , Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is directing the anime at REVOROOT . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , And you thought there is never a girl online? ) is in charge of series composition, and Keisuke Goto ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order , Babylon) is designing the characters. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music.

The novel series ranked at #9 in the 2019 edition of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook.

Morita launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2016. SB Creative published the 15th novel volume in print on January 14. Shiba 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in June 2017, and Square Enix published the seventh compiled volume on September 12.

Morita also wrote a spinoff novel titled Hira Yakunin Yatte 1500-nen, Maō no Chikara de Daijin ni Sarechaimashita . Square Enix published the novel in September 2019. The novel also has a manga adaptation by Meishi Murakami. Square Enix published the third manga volume on September 12.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood will premiere on April 6. Crunchyroll released new key art for the anime

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The year is 1931. Prince Tokugawa Yoshinobu is 94 years old and holds absolute control over Japan. Remnants of the Meiji era's culture can be seen around the city, but scientific technology and Japanese esoteric cosmology Onmyodo are also developing, exuding a sense of modernity. Yet lurking behind the glitz is Kuchinawa, a dissident group planning the assassination of the prince, and effectively the fall of the regime. Tasked to extinguish these dissidents is Nue, the government's secret executioner group. Sawa Yukimura, who works for this organization, suffered from an early age at the hands of the Kuchinawa boss. Her entire family was murdered and she dedicated her life to avenging their death.

The cast includes:

Susumu Kudo ( K , Coppelion , Tokyo Babylon 2021 ) is directing the anime at Bakken Record ( Pandora to Akubi ), and Rika Nezu ( Saint Young Men 2013 film, live-action Kimi ni Todoke ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Kunihiko Okada . Kano Komiyama is designing the characters, and Jun Yamaguchi is credited for production design.

Yukari Yasuda is the art director, and Misako Akama is the color key artist. Masaki Sakamoto is editing. MICHIRU is composing the music, and Yuichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude .

The series will premiere on the NTV channel on April 6 at 25:29 (effectively, April 7 at 1:29 a.m.), and it will also run on BS NTV , and CS NTV+ . In addition, each episode will debut one week early on the Hulu service in Japan. The Science Museum's Science Hall in Tokyo will host a preview screening of the first four episodes with the cast and staff on March 27.

A manga adaptation will serialize on the BookLive service. In addition, a stage play adaptation will run at the Meijiza theater this fall.

Odd Taxi will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The story follows Kotogawa, a 41-year-old taxi driver with no relatives and who keeps himself to himself. His conversations with his customers lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. Mugita Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.

Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation of the anime on January 15 on Shogakukan 's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.



