Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets Live-Action Film This Fall

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action film of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga that will open this fall.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume last December. Kodansha Comics published the 13th volume digitally in English last November.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie