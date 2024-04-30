How would you rate episode 4 of

There's a reason why common writing advice is to show, not tell. I think there could be some corollary anime adaptation advice urging studios to show not skip, and do I ever wish that Unnamed Memory had gotten that memo. While episode two on has shown that the anime is merrily sprinting through the source novels, episode four makes a case for it also hopping around the books like a caffeinated rabbit – characters are introduced, Tinasha gets some sort of plan in mind, more of her past is almost revealed, someone we don't know or care about dies, and many, many sword fights are started and never shown. It's enough to give you a headache or a little seasickness.

The sword fights are probably the most frustrating element. Oscar is sparring with guards when he asks Tinasha (who has been wearing a sword at her hip all series) to have a go, telling her she can even use magic. She takes him up on the offer, and we see maybe three exchanges. Then boom! Cut to Tinasha using her healing magic on Oscar while the bystanders all wax enthusiastic about how awesome that fight just was. You know what would have been really awesome? If we'd gotten to see the fight at all. That goes for Oscar and Tinasha's numerous other fights in this episode as well – we only see the start and the aftermath, and that gives us little to no real idea about Tinasha's prowess or how Oscar is learning to deal with her dual wielding of spells and sword. Presumably, the entire exercise is intended to show how amazing she is, thus making him even more interested in marrying her, but when we don't actually see it, it ends up falling short of the mark.

More interesting is the plot about the newly minted nation of mages and spirit sages, which somehow knows that Tinasha is present at Oscar's side. They call her Aeti, a name they foolishly assume will make her more inclined to listen to them, and that certainly implies that her past may not be something she wants others to know too much about. She makes a comment about not being good with romantic relationships that seems to imply that one may once have been on the table for her, and it feels like “Aeti” may have been the name associated with that time in her life, if only because it brings up unpleasant (and unnamed?) memories. Whatever the reason, though, just the fact that the envoy knows the name and thinks it has power over Tinasha makes him even more suspicious than just knowing that she was in the country in the first place.

Miralys is the more intriguing newcomer to the court, even if Tinasha doesn't seem concerned about her. We know she's not a new character, and Tinasha knows she has magic power. Otherwise, her maid disguise seems to be working – and I don't think the death of the general who supposedly recommended her for palace service is a coincidence. We know she's powerful enough to kill an old guy or two, even if they have magic or diplomatic immunity, so removing him before he could expose her would be the smart thing to do, especially now that she's ensconced in Oscar's workforce. Whether Tinasha's lack of worry on that front is a symptom of her having too many things on her mind (which seems possible) or because Miralys really isn't a major threat remains to be seen. I just hope we actually get to see it.

