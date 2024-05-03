Bakemonogatari Manga Artist 'Oh! great' Launches New Manga

Kaijin Fugeki manga launches on May 29

© 大暮 維人, Kodansha

Kaijin Fugeki

Manga creatorannounced on Tuesday that he will launch a new manga titledin'son May 29. A Twitter account for the manga also debuted on the same day.

Oh! great launched a manga adaptation of NisiOisin 's Bakemonogatari novels (pictured at right) in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2018, and ended it in March 2023. Kodansha published 22 compiled book volumes for the manga. Vertical / Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original novels in English, and began releasing the manga in October 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's 21st volume on April 16.

Oh! great is known for creating the series Air Gear , Junk Story - Tetsukuzu Monogatari , and Tenjho Tenge , which all inspired anime. He has also worked on the story and art for numerous manga such as Burn Up! , Five , Himiko-Den , Majin -Devil- , Naked Star , and Silky Whip . Additionally, he worked on end card illustrations for the anime series Arakawa under the Bridge × Bridge and Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , and most recently drew the character designs for the Night Head 2041 anime.