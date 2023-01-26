Bakemonogatari Manga Ends, New Ikusamonogatari Novel Debuts

Manga ends in 22nd volume on May 17, same day as new novel

© 大暮 維人, Kodansha

Kodansha

This year's eighth issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's manga adaptation of'snovels will enter its final arc, and it will end in seven chapters.will publish the 22nd and final compiled book volume on May 17.

NisiOisin also announced that a new novel in the series titled Ikusamonogatari will launch on May 17.

The manga entered its final stage in 2022, and it entered its climax in July 2019.

The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great 's sudden illness, and it resumed in September 2019. The manga went on hiatus again in June 2022 due to Oh! great 's health issues, and returned in September 2022.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2018, and the 20th compiled book volume shipped on January 17. The manga's 21st volume will ship on March 16.

Vertical is releasing the original novels in English, and it began releasing the manga in October 2019. The company describes the story:

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But—much to his surprise—she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called “crab” took away all her weight … Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

Oh! great is known for creating the series Air Gear , Junk Story - Tetsukuzu Monogatari , and Tenjho Tenge , which all inspired anime. He has also worked on the story and art for numerous manga such as Burn Up! , Five , Himiko-Den , Majin -Devil- , Naked Star , and Silky Whip . Additionally, he worked on end card illustrations for the anime series Arakawa Under the Bridge x Bridge and Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches .

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari." Four "Off Season" novels — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and on January 2017, respectively. The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. The most recent novel, Shinomonogatari, shipped in Japan in August 2021.

Aniplex of America is releasing the anime adaptations of the Monogatari Series in North America. The most recent anime in the franchise , Zoku Owarimonogatari , premiered in November 2018.