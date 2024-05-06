Ayumi Komura Launches New Shūmatsu Yarakashi Meshi Manga

Heartwarming cooking series launched on May 3

Ayumi Komura debuted a new manga series Shūmatsu Yarakashi Meshi (Weekly Mealtime) on Kodansha 's Comic Days website on May 3.

Image via Comic Days © Ayumi Komura, Kodansha

The series follows overworked office lady Kūko, who relieves her stress by cooking, eating, and sleeping a lot. She indulges in sinful high-calorie meals on the weekends.

The first chapter is free to read.

Komura ended the Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka! manga with the third volume on August 17. Komura debuted the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2022. The "first love revenge romantic comedy" manga marked Komura's first time being serialized in a shonen magazine.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among its "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Hulu in March 2022.

Source: Comic Days