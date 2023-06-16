×
Ayumi Komura's 1st Shonen Manga Ends

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka! manga's 3rd, final volume ships on August 17

This year's July issue of Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter of Ayumi Komura's Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka! (Am I the Only One With No Chance of Winning?) manga on Friday.

Kodansha will publish the manga's third and final volume on August 17,

Komura debuted the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2022. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 17. The "first love revenge romantic comedy" manga marked Komura's first time being serialized in a shonen magazine.

Komura launched the Ichijō-san wa Are ga Gaman Dekinai (Ichijo Can't Withstand That) in Julian Publishing's Pur Comics digital manga magazine in November 2021.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among its "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Hulu in March 2022.

Source: Shonen Magazine Edge July issue

