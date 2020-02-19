Margaret Shōjo Manga Magazine, Hulu Service Collaborate on Multiple Live-Action Series

Shueisha 's Margaret magazine announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with Hulu to produce live-action series adaptations of multiple manga that ran in the magazine, in a new "ongoing" project called " Margaret Love Stories." The first manga to receive a live-action series is Zakuri Satō 's Mairu no Vich , debuting on Hulu exclusively this fall with eight episodes. Live-action adaptations of Ayumi Komura 's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) and Miyoshi Tomori 's A Devil and Her Love Song ( Akuma to Love Song ) will follow at later dates.

Satō's romance manga Mairunovich centers on Mairu Kinoshita, a high school girl who constantly puts herself down, and who everyone calls the "Poisoned Mushroom." When she gets to know the handsome Tenyū Kumada, he begins the process of transforming her looks and making her fall in love with someone.

Satō serialized the manga from 2010 to 2014 with 12 volumes.



Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki centers on Yashiro, a high school boy who visits a local shrine 100 times to ask for confidence from the local god to confess his feelings to his friend Kenta. When he finally does it, Kenta turns him down, saying to Yashiro that he only likes girls. While heartbroken, he has an accident and dies. When he is brought back to life by the god that he prayed to, the god informs him that he has given him a new life as a high school girl, and a chance to repeat his confession to Kenta in his new form.

Komura launched the manga in Margaret in March 2017. The manga ended with five volumes in June 2018.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digital forms in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among the "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Viz Media published all 13 volumes of Tomori's A Devil and Her Love Song , and it describes the manga:

Meet Maria Kawai - she's gorgeous and whip-smart, a girl who seems to have it all. But when she unleashes her sharp tongue, it's no wonder some consider her to be the very devil! Maria's difficult ways even get her kicked out of an elite school, but this particular fall may actually turn out to be her saving grace... Maria's frank nature gains her more enemies at her new school, but her angelic singing voice inadvertently catches the attention of Yusuke Kanda and Shin Meguro. Can these boys mend her hardened heart, or will they just end up getting scorched?

Tomori serialized the manga from 2006 to 2011. Viz Media released the 13th and final volume in English in 2013.