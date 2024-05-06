I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Reveals Additional Cast in New Trailer, New Visual

Assassins' Guild arc begins on May 13

The staff for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series announced the cast members of the Assassins' Guild in a new trailer on Tuesday, along with a new key visual for audiences outside of Japan.

Nobunaga Shimazaki plays Jade.

Tomokazu Sugita plays Galilea.

Satomi Akesaka plays Talia.

Shunichi Toki plays Babylon.

Takuma Nagatsuka plays Crow.

The Assassins' Guild arc begins with episode seven on May 13.

The anime premiered onand BSon April 1.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight ) is directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) is composing the music for the anime. Naoki Tozuka ( Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) is handling the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe ( Dimension High School ) is the action director. Mai Ono ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is the color key artist. Yūki Yano is the compositing director of photography. Ryō Tanaka ( Seitokai Yakuindomo ) is the sound director at Ai Addiction .

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 29.



Source: Press release