Crunchyroll Licenses The Apothecary Diaries, Goblin Slayer Season 2, Black Butler, More Anime

©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/”The Apothecary Diaries”Project

announced during its panel aton Monday that it has licensed the following anime:

During the panel, Crunchyroll screened a new trailer for anime adaptation of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa . The anime will premiere in winter.

The company also screened the world premiere of a new trailer for the anime adaptation for Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean webcomic. The anime will premiere in October.

MAPPA previously announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Crunchyroll will stream the new anime Bucchigiri?! from director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA worldwide outside of Japan starting in January 2024.

