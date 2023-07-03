News
Crunchyroll Licenses The Apothecary Diaries, Goblin Slayer Season 2, Black Butler, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that it has licensed the following anime:
- The Apothecary Diaries ("coming soon 2023" worldwide excluding Asia, pictured right)
- The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain (October 2023 worldwide excluding Asia, Indian Subcontinent for non-exclusive streaming rights only)
- Goblin Slayer Season 2 ("coming soon 2023" in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Latin America, and Russian Speaking Territories)
- The Kingdoms of Ruin (October 2023 worldwide exclusing Asia)
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (April 2024 worldwide exclusing Asia)
- To Be Hero X (TBA worldwide excluding Asia)
- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (January 2024 worldwide excluding Asia (exclusive), Bhutan and India (non-exclusive), and Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (exclusive for Russian, non-exclusive for other languages)
- Black Butler (2024 worldwide excluding Japan)
During the panel, Crunchyroll screened a new trailer for anime adaptation of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa. The anime will premiere in winter.
The company also screened the world premiere of a new trailer for the anime adaptation for Wookjakga's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special (Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean webcomic. The anime will premiere in October.
MAPPA previously announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Crunchyroll will stream the new anime Bucchigiri?! from director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA worldwide outside of Japan starting in January 2024.
Source: Email correspondence