A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Korean Webcomic Gets TV Anime

Aniplex announced at its booth at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Saturday that Wookjakga's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean webcomic is getting a television anime adaptation in 2023.

© A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

Takuma Terashima is starring in the anime as Desir Herman.

Yen Press is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

The webcomic is based on an original story by Usonan.