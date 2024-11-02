×
The Fall 2024 Light Novel Guide

by The ANN Editorial Team,

fall-2024-light-novel-guide
Art by catfish, typesetting by Gunawan

Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2024 Light Novel Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included novel was published in September or October or is an upcoming November release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first volume–we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one.

If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with one being the lowest.

Share your feedback in the forums!

SEPTEMBER

The Lout of Count's Family
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
Hero Syndrome
Rebecca Silverman
Victoria of Many Faces
Lauren Orsini, Rebecca Silverman

Dagashi-ya: Setting Up a Sweets Shop in Another World
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
Dinner for Three
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
My Dress-Up Darling Fanbook
Lauren Orsini, MrAJCosplay
Jean-Karlo Lemus

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
Rebecca Silverman, Kevin Cormack
Lacey Longs for Freedom
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
The Blessings of Liefe
Lauren Orsini, Rebecca Silverman

The Duchess in the Attic
Rebecca Silverman
From Desk Job to Death Beam
Lauren Orsini
No One Gets Past This Gate Keeper
Rebecca Silverman

Ayakashi and the Fairy Tales We Tell Ourselves
Rebecca Silverman
Too Strong to Belong: Banished to Another World
Rebecca Silverman
A Woven Attachment
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini



OCTOBER RELEASES

The Legendary Witch is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess
Rebecca Silverman
In My Seventh Life, I Met a Monster Princess
Lauren Orsini
Love is Dark
Lauren Orsini

Three, Two, One: Let's Jam! The Unofficial and Unauthorised Guide to the Original Cowboy Bebop
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
Uncanny
Rebecca Silverman, MrAJCosplay
The World Bows Down Before My Flames
Rebecca Silverman

Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini
Witch and Mercenary
Rebecca Silverman
The Villainess and the Demon Knight (18+)
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini



NOVEMBER RELEASES

Festival of Heresies
Rebecca Silverman
In a World of Lies, I Fell Into an Unforgettable Love
Lauren Orsini
