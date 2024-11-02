The Fall 2024 Light Novel Guide

Art by catfish, typesetting by Gunawan

Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2024 Light Novel Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included novel was published in September or October or is an upcoming November release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first volume–we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one.

If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with one being the lowest.

Share your feedback in the forums!