Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Father Christmas came and went, leaving the anime and manga fans greetings from the anime and manga world.
angela
🧑🎄🎄🎸✨🎁💖🎤🎅#angela_jpn #gelamily pic.twitter.com/w7tOEOVGAF— atsuko (@angela_atsuko) December 24, 2025
Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
Detective Conan Land
Tachibana Higuchi (Champignon Witch)
Christmas Greetings🎄 #シャンピニオンの魔女 pic.twitter.com/GmmndjuVAB— 樋口橘@「シャンピニオンの魔女」マンガparkで連載中🍄6巻発売中🍄 (@kobutar) December 23, 2025
I Want to End This Love Game
Kirby Air Riders
Kodansha USA
🎄✨ Merry Christmas from Kodansha! ✨🎄— Kodansha USA (@KodanshaManga) December 25, 2025
Wishing you a cozy holiday filled with warmth, joy, and plenty of time to catch up on your favorite manga! ❤️📚#MerryChristmas #Kodansha #HappyHolidays #Manga #Anime #HolidayReads pic.twitter.com/jJcIcawuEj
Kyata (Kyatapi Land)
Panel 1: Santa: Hold on Children! I'm delivering your presents!!
Panel 2: Reindeer: Santa! There's a sketchy car behind us!
Santa: What?!!
Panel 3: Reindeer: They've been following for a while!!
Santa: They're…
Panel 4: Santa: Scalpers!!
Get 'em!!
MANGA Plus
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
Monster Strike
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/ZkTKxMigYf— ペンギンの優しい世界-お腹すい汰＠ (@onakapeko10) December 25, 2025
A Fun Christmas Memory
Pokémon
ペパーから特別なクリスマスプレゼント！🎁 https://t.co/9p2Eka4ltA #ポケマスEX pic.twitter.com/wpNjDRijJV— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) December 24, 2025
A special gift from Pepper!🎁
Production I.G
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- animation director)
Masahiro Sakurai (Super Smash Bros.)
メリクリー pic.twitter.com/0C2g99kG5j— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) December 24, 2025
There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her
Michiro Ueyama (From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!)
