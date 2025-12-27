Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pokémon, angela, Rascal Does Not Dream, Re:Zero, Production I.G, I Want to End This Love Game, Champignon Witch, Rascal Does Not Dream, Mitsuru Miura, & more!

Father Christmas came and went, leaving the anime and manga fans greetings from the anime and manga world.

angela

Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

cinnamoroll_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
© 2025 SANRIO

Detective Conan Land

conan_02_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©️青山剛昌／小学館　©️ 青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・ TMS 1996

Tachibana Higuchi (Champignon Witch)

I Want to End This Love Game

Kirby Air Riders

kirby_02_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
© Nintendo / SORA © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Kodansha USA

Kyata (Kyatapi Land)

kyata_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©きゃた

Panel 1: Santa: Hold on Children! I'm delivering your presents!!
Panel 2: Reindeer: Santa! There's a sketchy car behind us!
Santa: What?!!
Panel 3: Reindeer: They've been following for a while!!
Santa: They're…
Panel 4: Santa: Scalpers!!
Get 'em!!

MANGA Plus

manga_plus_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
BLACK CLOVER © 2015 by Yuki Tabata/SHUEISHA Inc. • BORUTO-TWO BLUE VORTEX- ©2023 by Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto/SHUEISHA Inc. • CHAINSAW MAN © 2018 by Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA Inc. • DANDADAN © 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc. • JUJUTSU KAISEN MODULO © 2025 by Gege Akutami, Yujl Iwasaki/SHUEISHA Inc. • KAGURABACHI © 2023 by Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA Inc. • ONE PIECE © 1997 by Eichiro Oda/SHUEISHA Inc. • SAKAMOTO DAYS © 2020 by Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA Inc. • SPYXFAMILY @ 2019 by Tatsuya Endo/SHUEISHA Inc.

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

miura-mitsuru_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©三浦みつる

Monster Strike

monster_strike_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©MIXI

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

A Fun Christmas Memory

Pokémon

A special gift from Pepper!🎁

Production I.G

ig_greetings_2026
Courtesy of Production I.G
© 2012

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

bunny_girl_senpai_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©2024 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

rezero_01_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会
rezero_02_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会
rezero_03_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- animation director)

sagawa_haruka_christmas_2025
Image via x.com

Masahiro Sakurai (Super Smash Bros.)

There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her

heros_party_confessing_to_her_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会

Michiro Ueyama (From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!)

ueyama_michiro_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©上山道郎

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

