Aniplex USA Reveals Fate/Strange Fake Anime's English Dub Cast

Aniplex USA revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday the English dub cast for the Fate/strange Fake television anime. Crunchyroll will stream new episodes of the dub weekly in January.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The English dub cast includes:

The anime will debut on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV . The first airing will be for 90 minutes, airing both the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- special and then the first episode of the main television anime series.

SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Jean-Ken Johnny & TAKUMA are performing the opening theme song "Provant." Jean-Ken Johnny is from MAN WITH A MISSION , while TAKUMA is from 10-FEET .

Fate/strange Fake

The anime was previously slated to premiere in 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The English-subbed version of the anime's first episode debuted at the "Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase" event in November 2024. Crunchyroll debuted the anime's Japanese-dubbed version in December 2024.

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the Fate/strange Fake anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the scripts. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The earlier Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the ninth light novel volume in March 2024. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing a manga adaptation.

Source: Aniplex USA 's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.