Crunchyroll Releases 1st English-Dubbed Episode of Fate/strange Fake Anime, Japanese-Dubbed Version Debuts on December 31

Aniplex of America revealed during the "Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase" event on Saturday that the anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story will debut with episode 1 on Crunchyroll on December 31 with Japanese audio.

The world premiere of the first episode of the anime with an English dub debuted at the event on Saturday. Crunchyroll is also streaming the English-dubbed first episode on its YouTube channel.

Aniplex of America has also revealed a new trailer for the series with the Japanese audio.

Fate/strange Fake (Episode 1: The Heroic Spirit Incident) in original Japanese voice with English subtitles will premiere on @Crunchyroll this December 31, check out this trailer! pic.twitter.com/9991KhKMZs — Fate/strange Fake (@FateSF_Anime_EN) November 24, 2024

Crunchyroll previously stated it will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The event also revealed a new character visual.

The anime's Japanese cast, which also appeared in the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special, are:

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are also directing the Fate/strange Fake anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February 2023. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.

Source: Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase livestream, Fate/strange Fake anime's English X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.