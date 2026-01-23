I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day TV Anime Debuts in July

Key visual revealed

The staff of the television anime of Nachi Aono 's I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day ( Kimi ga Shinu made Koi wo Shitai ) manga revealed on Friday the anime will debut in July. The staff also revealed a key visual.

Image courtesy of Infinite © あおのなち・一迅社／「きみ死ぬ」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © あおのなち・一迅社/「きみ死ぬ」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Takudai Kakuchi ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki , Tokyo Autumn Session ) is directing the anime at ROLL2 with assistant director Yasushi Tomoda , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project , Sound! Euphonium ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kyoko Yufu ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music. Infinite is producing with EVOLROAR on product support.

Kodansha USA is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At the mysterious orphanage where Sheena lives, death is nothing new to its residents—girls who no longer have families of their own, who are raised as weapons of war, taught to kill and take the lives of others without batting an eye. Everyone, that is, except Sheena, who wishes for nothing more than the growing conflict around her to end. On the night of her roommate's death, Sheena meets a strange girl covered in blood, who smiles despite the turmoil surrounding them. The next day, the girl appears as a new student in Sheena's class and introduces herself as Mimi. Initially thought to be a school myth, there are now whispers in the orphanage's halls that Mimi is their secret weapon—an immortal who cannot die. When Mimi is later assigned as Sheena's new roommate, Sheena's world grows even more complicated when she begins living with someone who loves and welcomes death, when all Sheena wants to do is stop it…

Aono launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2018, and now serializes it on Ichijinsha 's Ichijin Plus website. The eighth volume shipped in March 2025. A volume of side stories will ship on January 29.

Source: Press release