Yuri Dark Fantasy Manga I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that a television anime odaptation of Nachi Aono 's I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day manga has been green-lit. Below is a pilot film for the anime:

Aono and the anime's character designer Kyoko Yufu drew illustrations to celebrate the news:

The cast members are:

Takudai Kakuchi is directing the anime at ROLL2 with assistant director Yasushi Tomoda , and Jukki Hanada is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kyoko Yufu designs the characters. Yukari Hashimoto composes the music. Infinite is producing with EVOLROAR on product support.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At the mysterious orphanage where Sheena lives, death is nothing new to its residents—girls who no longer have families of their own, who are raised as weapons of war, taught to kill and take the lives of others without batting an eye. Everyone, that is, except Sheena, who wishes for nothing more than the growing conflict around her to end. On the night of her roommate's death, Sheena meets a strange girl covered in blood, who smiles despite the turmoil surrounding them. The next day, the girl appears as a new student in Sheena's class and introduces herself as Mimi. Initially thought to be a school myth, there are now whispers in the orphanage's halls that Mimi is their secret weapon—an immortal who cannot die. When Mimi is later assigned as Sheena's new roommate, Sheena's world grows even more complicated when she begins living with someone who loves and welcomes death, when all Sheena wants to do is stop it…

Aono launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2018, and now serializes it on Ichijinsha 's Ichijin Plus website. The eighth volume will ship on March 17.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.