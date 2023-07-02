Fate/Strange Fake Novels Get TV Anime Series

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Type-Moon announced at Anime Expo on Saturday that Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story will get a television anime series adaptation. The staff revealed an exclusive U.S. teaser visual at the event.

Theanime special held its English dub world premiere aton Saturday. The anime is premiering in Japan on July 2. The special is available onnow with an English dub.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special was first announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September. Its scheduled December 31 airing was delayed due to production issues.

The previously announced Japanese and English cast members are:

Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) directed the special at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) wrote the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music. Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's vocal project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Laco is contributing the theme song "FAKEit."

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.