Fate/strange Fake Spinoff Story Gets TV Anime Special on December 31

Simultaneous English subtitles, dubbing offered

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event announced on Saturday that Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story is inspiring a television anime special. The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- special will air on December 31 during the annual Fate Project New Year's TV Special.

The story follows a new Holy Grail War waged between Mages and Heroes at Snowfield, a city in the western United States.

The special will have simultaneous releases with English subtitles and dubbing overseen by Aniplex of America . The Japanese and English cast members are:

Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.