Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special Delayed From December 31

Anime special delayed due to production issues

The official Twitter account of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special announced on Wednesday that its scheduled airing on December 31 has been delayed due to production issues. The anime was scheduled to air during the annual Fate Project New Year's TV Special program.

The staff will announce future broadcast plans on the television anime special's official website and social media accounts as soon as they are decided. The staff also added that it will preview the latest in-production footage during the Fate Project New Year's TV Special .

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special was first announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September.

The story follows a new Holy Grail War waged between Mages and Heroes at Snowfield, a city in the western United States.

The special is planned to have simultaneous releases with English subtitles and dubbing overseen by Aniplex of America . The Japanese and English cast members are:

Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.