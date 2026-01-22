Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff

Pony Canyon revealed the main cast, main staff, and teaser video on Thursday for the television anime of Hekiru Hikawa 's Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life ( Hanaori-san wa Tensei Shite mo Kenka ga Shitai ) manga.

The anime will star:

Jun Fukuyama as Ryusei Narukami

Akira Sekine as Meteor Hanaori

The anime's staff includes:

The anime will debut this year.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced in December it will release the manga in English in omnibus format. The first volume will ship in October 2026. The company describes the story:

Narukami Ryusei is your typical NEET. He spends his days shut in his room playing video games without a care in the world, living a lazy life. But the truth is, Ryusei used to be a powerful demon king in another world! So why not spend this new life doing whatever he wants? Except, he wasn't the only one reincarnated into this world. The hero who struck him down is here too—and she's a really cute high school girl?! Can Ryusei survive reuniting with his foe in a new world, or will he find himself fighting even in this life?

Hikawa ( Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and released the eighth volume on September 22.



