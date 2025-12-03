Seven Seas Licenses Lazy Girl Momogusa, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Ilulu Spinoff, 5 More Titles

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

mangaOctober 2026 (omnibus volume 1)Narukami Ryusei is your typical NEET. He spends his days shut in his room playing video games without a care in the world, living a lazy life. But the truth is, Ryusei used to be a powerful demon king in another world! So why not spend this new life doing whatever he wants? Except, he wasn't the only one reincarnated into this world. The hero who struck him down is here too—and she's a really cute high school girl?! Can Ryusei survive reuniting with his foe in a new world, or will he find himself fighting even in this life?mangaNovember 2026 (volume 1,imprint)Sao FAFO'd: Fapped Around and Found Out! After fapping around too intensely, Sao found out he could actually die—because he legitimately did! But after finding himself before a beautiful and benevolent goddess (where he also had to admit he was still a virgin!) Sao has been given a second chance. Reborn in a new world, he still retains memories of his past life and has even been blessed with an extraordinary cheat ability. Endowed with the class “Rod Master,” after becoming an adult, Sao has skills that can not only help take down enemies and save others, but it can help him in the one thing he cares about most: sex!audiobookJanuary 15 (volume 1, Siren imprint)Monster-filled dungeons have recently appeared in our world. When average office worker Mizuki Ryosuke gets transferred to the Japanese countryside, by the time he gets there, the office is gone and a dungeon's sitting in its place! He finds a number of odd things when he ventures inside, like a fairy about to be eaten by goblins and a mysterious skill book that allows him to turn skills—even overpowered ones—into cards so he can use them at will! Rumors of Mizuki and his broken skills spread, and requests for him to hunt down rare items in other dungeons pour in. Where will Mizuki's new career take him next?mangaNovember 2026 (volume 1)Souji Hataki is an ordinary high school boy who has just landed the perfect new part-time job as a housekeeper for the house of Momogusa. What's so significant about that? It just so happens to be the home of the most beautiful girl in school! Perfect, pretty, and popular, Momogusa-san is amazing at everything she does and now Hataki will have a chance to see her in her element. But, he quickly learns something shocking: Momogusa is incredibly lazy at home! The moment she's home from school, she seems to transform into a totally different version of herself and even expects to be pampered! Somehow she grows fond of Hataki and even begins to let him pamper her. Could this be the start of some sort of relationship or is Hataki just a glorified manservant?mangacoolkyousinnjya, CometubuNovember 2026 (volume 1)

When Ilulu came to our world, she had plans for chaos and destruction! And now? She's working at a candy shop with the owner's teenage grandson, Taketo, as her supervisor. But Ilulu's sense of humor and lack of knowledge for the human world, combined with her busty—er, boisterous personality—makes things quite difficult for Taketo, a simple, growing young man who just so happens to suffer from the occasional nosebleed.

A fun and flirty slice-of-life comedy about a clueless dragon living in the human world and the boy who has to keep her in check!

Crow Hill: Don't Be Shy!! - The Complete BL Manga Collection (Omnibus)

October 2026Karasugaoka is a town divided into East and West, each half protected from crime by rival vigilante gangs. The two gang leaders, Izuhara Sou and Shinba Tetsuji, mix about as well as oil and water—or at least that's how it seems on the surface. It turns out Izuhara has hidden feelings for Shinba, and he longs for them to grow closer together. Alas, his position, reputation, and shyness are all getting in the way. Will this secret softie get the embrace he desires?mangaOctober 2026 (BL Label)

Asuma is the sleepiest boy in school—and the tardiest. He's either late or completely missing class, which means he's now become Mahiro's problem. As head of the disciplinary committee, Mahiro is responsible for ensuring his classmates follow school rules and order, but he never imagined that meant he'd have to be someone's personal alarm clock!

Forced to room with Asuma, Mahiro quickly learns that Asuma is something more than a deep sleeper—he's practically catatonic! Not even a world-ending disaster could wake this snoozing student. Except, a surprising solution presents itself when the sleepy Asuma suddenly pulls Mahiro into his arms and bed. Somehow, some way, Asuma wakes up! Looks like the secret to waking the school's sleeping prince is to share a bed. But this definitely isn't what Mahiro signed up for! Can these two total opposites share sweet dreams or will this end in a nightmare?

