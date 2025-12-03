Noir Caesar to Release Deep3 Basketball Manga in March 2026

Series debuted in Japan in January 2021

Noir Caesar announced on Wednesday a March 2026 release in North America for Mitsuhiro Mizuno and artist Ryōsuke Tobimatsu 's Deep3 basketball manga in print and digital with Tokyopop .

Image courtesy of Deep3 © Mitsuhiro Mizuno, Ryōsuke Tobimatsu, Shogakukan

The company describes Deep3 :

This is the story of a young basketball player willing to do whatever it takes to get back on track. Demian Kawai has devoted himself to basketball with the goal of becoming the top scorer in the National Basketball Organization. For now, competition at the high school level is tough, especially if you can't measure up to the other players.

Despite his promising future, Demian is struck by a case of the yips, causing his arms to stiffen up and risking his chances to reach the big leagues! Now Demian will have to dig deep to power ahead in his climb to greatness.

Mizuno and Tobimatsu launched the series in Shogakukan 's Big Comic in January 2021. Shogakukan shipped the 13th compiled book volume on September 30.

Natsuhara's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga inspired two Japanese live-action series that are streaming on Netflix ,

Source: Press release