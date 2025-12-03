Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise Film Reveals Theme Song's Music Video With New Film Clips

The official website for the anime film of Kazuyoshi Takeda 's Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) manga unveiled on Wednesday the collaboration music video for the film's theme song "Kiseki no Yō na Koto" (Something Like a Miracle) performed by Mone Kamishiraishi . The music video includes never-before-seen clips from the film.





The film will open in Japan on December 5.

Rihito Itagaki plays kindhearted manga artist Hiroshi Tamaru, and Tomoya Nakamura plays his reliable sidekick Keisuke YOSHIKI .

Hirosato Amano as Shimada

Yūta Fujii as Kosugi

Eiji Mikami as Izumi

Takamasa Mogi as Katakura





Other cast members include: Hirosato Amano, Yūta Fujii, Eiji Mikami, and Takamasa Mogi. The film is being directed at [studio name] and the screenplay is being written by the original manga creator and others. The film is being distributed.

Other staff members include:

Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Ryōji Nakamori

Compositing Director of Photography: Shinichi Igarashi ( Studio Twinkle )

History Advisor: Takaaki Suzuki

Sound Director: Chikako Yokota

Image via Amazon © Kazuyoshi Takeda, Hakusensha

The anime adaptation was first announced in April 2021.

Takeda launched the manga in Young Animal in 2016 with story cooperation by historian Masao Hiratsuka. The main manga ended in the magazine in April 2021, and has 11 compiled book volumes. The manga was nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021. The manga also won an award at the 46th Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2017.

The manga takes place during the Battle of Peleliu, a months-long battle that took place during World War II between the U.S. and Japan on the island of Peleliu in Palau. The manga takes place in the summer of 1944. Peleliu is a paradise with coral reefs and beautiful forests. Tamaru is a soldier who wants to become a manga creator. The manga depicts Tamaru's daily life during a drawn-out battle between Japan's approximately 10,000 troops and the U.S.'s 50,000 troops, exploring themes such as what the soldiers fight for when so far from home on a small island.

The manga inspired a spinoff titled Peleliu Gaiden that launched in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in March 2022. The spinoff ended in the fourth volume around July 2025.