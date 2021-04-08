Kazuyuki Takeda's Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise Manga Gets Anime, Spinoff Manga

Manga centering on Battle of Peleliu in 1944 also ended on Friday

This year's eighth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Kazuyoshi Takeda 's Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) manga is getting an anime adaptation, as well as a spinoff manga.

Takeda launched the manga in Young Animal in 2016 with story cooperation by historian Masao Hiratsuka. The main manga ended in the magazine on Friday. The manga's 10th compiled volume shipped on January 29. The manga was nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year. The manga also won an award at the 46th Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2017.

The spinoff series is titled Peleliu Gaiden . Young Animal did not reveal when the manga will launch.

The manga takes place during the Battle of Peleliu, a months-long battle that took place during World War II between the U.S. and Japan on the island of Peleliu in Palau. The manga takes place in the summer of 1944. Peleliu is a paradise with coral reefs and beautiful forests. Tamaru is a soldier who wants to become a manga creator. The manga depicts Tamaru's daily life during a drawn-out battle between Japan's approximately 10,000 troops and the U.S.'s 50,000 troops, exploring themes such as what the soldiers fight for when so far from home on a small island.

