VTuber Kanata Amane Announces Graduation

holoForce member departs Hololive Productions on December 27

Japanese VTuber Kanata Amane and VTuber agency Hololive Productions announced her graduation on Tuesday. Hololive Production stated that Amane will graduate on December 27. Amane, in turn, released a statement in Japanese and English on her X (formerly Twitter ) account, confirming that she is departing from Hololive Productions due to overwork. Amane had been consulting Hololive Productions about her work-related issues for several years, but "resolving them would have required a fundamental review of the organization's internal structure."

According to Amane, her decision to part from Hololive Productions was made several months ago. To prevent leaks of her departure, Hololive Productions implemented strict information management resulting in Hololive staff and talent learning about the announcement at the same time as fans. "For this reason, there are no official graduation videos, no song covers, and no guest appearances by members at a graduation live," said Amane.

Amane further states she has no plans on "reincarnating." If any social media accounts, other than her official accounts, claim to be her, they are fake or impersonation accounts.

Amane went into further details regarding her graduation in a livestream on Tuesday evening Japan Time. The video is currently archived on the Kanata Ch. Kanata Amane YouTube channel.

The VTuber ended her statement thanking her fans and expressing her thoughts on her six-year VTubing career. Amane said, "Thanks to all of you, I was able to spend six wonderful and happy years in Hololive, the place l love so much. Every day since my debut has been more exciting, more precious, and more overwhelming than anything I could have imagined before this journey began. I have never once thought that I achieved any of this by my own strength alone. Without Hololive, I could never have had so many experiences. I was truly blessed."