How would you rate episode 10 of

May I Ask for One Final Thing? ?

© 鳳ナナ・アルファポリス／最ひと製作委員会

It was jarring but still quite fun for Nanaka to show up trying to impersonate Prince Julius at the beginning of this week's May I Ask for One Final Thing? . Sure, it seems a bit cheap for the cat-boy to just show up out of the blue after having virtually nothing in the way of screen time for weeks, only for his Terenezza-brainwashing to be instantly scoped and shut down by Scarlett. Nanaka is a Very Good Boy, though, so I will accept another instance of the show playing fast and loose with its writing if it means giving Nanaka some time in the spotlight. The poor cat has been through enough to deserve special attention.

The appearance of Nanaka is actually an appropriate tone setter for the rest of this episode, which carries the lackadaisical air of a cat playing with its prey. Despite the seriousness of the looming threat that Terenezza and her goddess' goons represent, May I Ask for One Final Thing? would like to make certain that we remember that Scarlet is a badass apex predator and the men and women around her are merely the playthings fortunate enough to take part in her hunting excursions. Does this make for an excellent atmosphere of escalating tension? No, not really. It's pretty fun to watch, though.

The episode's entire vibe can best be summed up by the joke that hits after the gang arrives to negotiate with the Vankish Empire for aid in the upcoming conflict. We've met the Crown Prince Alflame before, if you recall, back when he got his ass whooped for flirting with Scarlet at the most inopportune time (read: Literally any time). When Scarlett pummels the boy into the ground yet again after he gets just a little too uppity, not one person in the room even bats an eye. The Prince's attendant, Jinn, merely raises his hand and announces, “If I may: Prince Alflame is an asshole.” Let it never be said that this cartoon doesn't cut to the chase.

The entire episode is like this, indulging Scarlett's ultraviolent whims with all of the dedication of a lifelong maidservant who knows her mistress' every want and habit. Scarlet gets to obliterate hordes of monsters. Scarlet gets to show off in front of Prince Alflame's squad of knight-bros, who end up idolizing her and calling her “Scar-po”. Scarlett gets to murder even more monsters, including one who gets his head popped like a Fruit Gusher when it collides with Our Lady of Pain's uppercut. Scarlett gets to rock a hella-cute little straw boater hat. What more could a woman ask for?

It may not make for the most thrilling or narratively intriguing adventure, but this episode of May I Ask for One Final Thing? understands the assignment well enough to pass muster: Insert our nigh unkillable superheroine into whatever fantasy novel tropes you like, and let her smirk and dish while she wails on whomever is stupid enough to get in her way. This is the kind of candy-coated comfort food that we could all use more of as the fall season winds to a close and the frosty winds of winter set in.

Episode Rating:

May I Ask for One Final Thing? is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

James is a writer with many thoughts and feelings about anime and other pop-culture, which can also be found on BlueSky, his blog, and his podcast.