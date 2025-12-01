The Ride-On King Manga Creator Yasushi Baba Launches New Series This Month

Itsuwari no Kenta manga about boy who becomes "fake centaur" debuts on December 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Yasushi Baba, Kodansha

The January issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Wednesday Yasushi Baba will launch a new series titled Itsuwari no Kenta (Fake Kenta) in the next issue on December 25.

The manga will have an opening color page for the first chapter, and will also be featured on the cover of the magazine. The magazine teases the "isekai fantasy" story as being about a boy who meets a "unicorn" and becomes a "fake centaur."

Baba ended The Ride-On King (pictured at right) on October 24. The series launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2018.

Defunct publisher Sol Press had licensed the manga. The company only released the first volume in July 2019.

Baba ended his Golosseum manga in December 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing has released the six-volume manga in North America.



