Bluelock -Episode Nagi-, Bluelock Stage Plays Both Get New Runs in 2026

The staff for the stage play adaptations of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga announced on Sunday the stage play adaptation of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga will get a new run titled Butai " BLUELOCK " Re: Episode Nagi .

Image via Bluelock stage play's X/Twitter account © 金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック -Re EPISODE 凪-』製作委員会

Image via Bluelock stage play X/Twitter © 金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック -Re EPISODE 凪-』製作委員会

The show will feature new and returning staff and cast members.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Takamichi Satō returns as Seishirou Nagi

Shūji Kikuchi returns as Reo Mikage

Takumi Masunaga as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Nobunaga Sato returns as Meguru Bachira

Ryō Saeki returns as Hyoma Chigiri

(second row, left to right):

Yū Imari returns as Shoei Baro

Yoshinari Oribe as Rensuke Kunigami

Yūya Uno returns as Tabito Karasu

Kento returns as Otoya Eita

Kennosuke Matsuoka as Ikki Niko

Hikaru Takihara as Jin Kiyora

(third row, left to right)

Seki Hayata returns as Aiki Himizu

Hiromu Sakata returns as Reiji Hiiragi

Ryōhei Takenaka returns as Yoichi Isagi

Shōjirō Yokoi returns as Jinpachi Ego

Ryōno Kusachi will also return to voice Rin Itoshi.

Naohiro Ise returns to direct and write the stage play.

The show will run from June 11-21 in Tokyo at Theater 1010 and from June 25-28 in Kyoto at the Kyoto Theater.

The account also announced a fifth stage play for the main BLUELOCK manga, covering the Neo Egoist League arc, will debut in fall 2026.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』4th STAGE製作委員会

The first BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- stage play ran from November 20-30 at the Theatre G-Rosso at the Tokyo Dome City .

The first BLUELOCK stage play ran in May 2023 in Osaka and Tokyo.

The second stage play ran in Kyoto and Tokyo in January 2024. The third stage play ran in Osaka and Tokyo in August 2024. The fourth stage play ran in Tokyo in May, and in Osaka in May-June.

The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility. The manga launched in June 2022 and ended with its eighth volume, which shipped on August 12 . Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the spinoff manga in print.

The spinoff inspired an anime film that premiered in Japan in April 2024. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film opened in North America in June 2024. Crunchyroll began streaming the film with subtitles and with several dubs in October 2024.

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing BLUELOCK manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga has inspired two anime seasons, and a third season and a live-action film are both in the works.