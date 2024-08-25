BLUELOCK Manga Gets 4th Stage Play in May 2025

Play runs in Tokyo from May 15-25, Osaka from May 30 to June 1

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Sunday that Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's BLUELOCK soccer manga will get a fourth stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Osaka in May 2025. The play will run at the THEATRE MILANO-Za in Tokyo from May 15-25, and at the Higashi-Osaka Cultural Creation Hall Dream House Great Hall in Osaka, from May 30 to June 1.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社/「劇場版ブルーロック」製作委員会

Naohiro Ise returns to direct and write the stage play.

Image via BLUELOCK stage plays' Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』3rd STAGE製作委員会

The first stage play ran in May 2023 at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater.

The second stage play ran at the Kyoto Gekijo from January 18-21, and at the Tokyo's Hulic Hall from January 25-31.

The third stage play recently ran at the Higashi-Osaka Cultural Creation Hall Dream House Great Hall in Osaka from August 9-12 and at the Theater H in Tokyo from August 17 until Sunday.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 30th compiled book volume on August 16. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime's second season titled BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN will premiere on October 5 on TV Asahi 's IM Animation new programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga premiered in Japan on April 19. The film premiered in North America on June 28.

Source: Press release