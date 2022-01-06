Exclusive: Blue Lock Soccer Manga Gets Print Releases in English

1st volume launches this summer

Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday that it will release print versions of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga in English starting with the first volume this summer.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled nook volume on December 17. The volumes have over 4.5 million copies printed. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2022.

Source: Email correspondence